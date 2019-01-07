

Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Pekka Rinne made 18 saves for his third shutout of the season and the 54th of his career as the Nashville Predators blanked the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-0 on Monday.

Kevin Fiala, with a goal and an assist, Mattias Ekholm, P.K. Subban and Colton Sissons scored for Nashville (26-15-3).

Michael Hutchinson stopped 28 shots for Toronto (27-13-2), which hit three posts and also had a goal called back for offside.

The Leafs were coming off one of their most complete performances of the season in Saturday's 5-0 shutout of the Vancouver Canucks, but have now lost three of their last four after a five-game winning streak.

Monday's tilt was the third in four nights for the Predators, who opened their season-long six-game road trip with a 4-3 overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Friday -- a performance that head coach Peter Laviolette described as "awful" -- before Saturday's 4-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens.

Rinne is now tied with Marc-Andre Fleury, Bernie Parent and Ed Giacomin for 21st on the all-time shutout list.