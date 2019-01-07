Predators blank Maple Leafs 4-0
Nashville Predators defenceman P.K. Subban (76) battles with Toronto Maple Leafs centre Nazem Kadri (43) during first period NHL Hockey action in Toronto on Monday, January 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press
Published Monday, January 7, 2019 10:17PM EST
TORONTO - Pekka Rinne made 18 saves for his third shutout of the season and the 54th of his career as the Nashville Predators blanked the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-0 on Monday.
Kevin Fiala, with a goal and an assist, Mattias Ekholm, P.K. Subban and Colton Sissons scored for Nashville (26-15-3).
Michael Hutchinson stopped 28 shots for Toronto (27-13-2), which hit three posts and also had a goal called back for offside.
The Leafs were coming off one of their most complete performances of the season in Saturday's 5-0 shutout of the Vancouver Canucks, but have now lost three of their last four after a five-game winning streak.
Monday's tilt was the third in four nights for the Predators, who opened their season-long six-game road trip with a 4-3 overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Friday -- a performance that head coach Peter Laviolette described as "awful" -- before Saturday's 4-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens.
Rinne is now tied with Marc-Andre Fleury, Bernie Parent and Ed Giacomin for 21st on the all-time shutout list.