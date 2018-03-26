Sabres snap Leafs' club-record 13-game home winning streak
Buffalo Sabres centre Jack Eichel (15) celebrates his goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs with right wing Jason Pominville (29) during third period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Monday, March 26, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press
Published Monday, March 26, 2018 10:06PM EDT
TORONTO - Jack Eichel scored his second goal of the night midway through the third period as the last-place Buffalo Sabres snapped the Toronto Maple Leafs' club-record home winning streak at 13 games with a 3-2 victory on Monday.
Casey Nelson had the other goal for Buffalo (24-40-12), which got 39 saves from Chad Johnson to end a four-game slide. Zemgus Girgensons added two assists.
Patrick Marleau, with a goal and an assist, and Nazem Kadri replied for Toronto (45-24-7). Frederik Andersen made 24 stops for the Leafs, who were also looking to set a franchise record for victories in a season with 46.
Eichel snapped a 2-2 at 9:36 of the third when he swept down the left side, fought of Nikita Zaitsev and slipped a backhand through Andersen's pads for his 24th goal of the season.
After the Leafs turned a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 lead late in the second, the Sabres tied the game at 7:56 of the third when Nelson scored on a shot from the point through traffic that went off Toronto defenceman Roman Polak in front.
The Leafs challenged for goalie interference, but the call on the ice stood after video review.
