Scoring in Bunches: Maple Leafs outscore Hurricanes 8-6 in wild matinee
Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews (34) congratulates goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) after beating the Carolina Hurricanes 8-6 in NHL hockey action in Toronto, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press
Published Monday, December 23, 2019 5:02PM EST
TORONTO - Mitch Marner scored twice and added an assist in a wild 59-second span midway through the third period as the Toronto Maple Leafs outscored the Carolina Hurricanes 8-6 on Monday at Scotiabank Arena.
The Toronto forward scored at 11:01 and assisted on Tyson Barrie's game-tying goal at 11:54. A Carolina timeout didn't stop the momentum as Marner scored six seconds later to the delight of the 19,176 in attendance for the holiday season matinee.
Pierre Engvall sealed the victory with an empty-netter. Marner, who had three assists, recorded a game-high five points.
Jason Spezza, William Nylander, Auston Matthews and John Tavares also scored for the Maple Leafs (20-14-4), who have won five straight games.
Martin Necas and Erik Haula had two goals apiece for the Hurricanes (22-13-2) while Brock McGinn and Andrei Svechnikov added singles.
Toronto scored three times before the game was six minutes old but the Hurricanes responded by scoring five straight goals to lead 5-3 after 40 minutes.
