

Tom Canavan, The Associated Press





NEWARK, N.J. - John Tavares, Auston Matthews and Patrick Marleau scored in the opening 13:38 and the Toronto Maple Leafs displayed all their talent with a 7-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.

Nazem Kadri matched his career high with three assists and red-hot Mitch Marner and Morgan Rielly added second-period goals as Toronto embarrassed New Jersey for the second time this season and won for the seventh time in 11 games (7-2-2). Tyler Ennis scored two late goals to finish the scoring.

Frederik Andersen made 27 saves in winning for the second time in his last five starts (2-2-1).

Sami Vatanen and Nico Hischier scored for the struggling Devils, who are 3-6-6 in their last 15 games. Keith Kinkaid gave up five goals on 21 shots before being lifted with New Jersey down 5-1 after 40 minutes.

The Maple Leafs dominated the opening minutes of the game and took the lead just seconds after the Devils' killed off Blake Coleman's penalty.

Nico Hischier led a 2-on-1 break into the Toronto zone that Rielly broke up, triggering a 3-on-1 counterattack.