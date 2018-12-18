Tavares, Matthews, Marleau score in first period as Leafs beat Devils 7-2
Toronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares celebrates his first period goal against the New Jersey Devils during an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Tom Canavan, The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, December 18, 2018 10:09PM EST
NEWARK, N.J. - John Tavares, Auston Matthews and Patrick Marleau scored in the opening 13:38 and the Toronto Maple Leafs displayed all their talent with a 7-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.
Nazem Kadri matched his career high with three assists and red-hot Mitch Marner and Morgan Rielly added second-period goals as Toronto embarrassed New Jersey for the second time this season and won for the seventh time in 11 games (7-2-2). Tyler Ennis scored two late goals to finish the scoring.
Frederik Andersen made 27 saves in winning for the second time in his last five starts (2-2-1).
Sami Vatanen and Nico Hischier scored for the struggling Devils, who are 3-6-6 in their last 15 games. Keith Kinkaid gave up five goals on 21 shots before being lifted with New Jersey down 5-1 after 40 minutes.
The Maple Leafs dominated the opening minutes of the game and took the lead just seconds after the Devils' killed off Blake Coleman's penalty.
Nico Hischier led a 2-on-1 break into the Toronto zone that Rielly broke up, triggering a 3-on-1 counterattack.
More Maple Leafs News
- Tavares, Matthews, Marleau score in first period as Leafs beat Devils 7-2
- Leafs prospect Sandin's 'outstanding' season set to continue with Sweden at WJHC
- Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas not worried about offer sheets for Matthews, Marner
- Maple Leafs fall to Panthers in overtime
- Leafs sign goalie Ian Scott to three-year entry level deal
Top Sports News
- Raptors coach Nick Nurse fined $15K for comments about officiating
- Mourinho fired by Man United with his career at crossroads
- TFC makes Brazil's Auro a permanent addition, signs 14-year-old to USL contract
- Nuggets beat Raptors 95-86 in matchup of conference leaders
- Ottawa's Isabelle Weidemann wins long-track speedskating silver at World Cup