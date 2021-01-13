Toronto Maple Leafs docu-series to premiere on Amazon Prime Video later this year
Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Nicholas Robertson (89) celebrates his first NHL goal with teammates during second period NHL Eastern Conference Stanley Cup playoff action against the Columbus Blue Jackets, in Toronto, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, January 13, 2021 6:11PM EST
TORONTO - The Toronto Maple Leafs have scored their own docu-series on Amazon Prime Video.
The streaming service and NHL Original Productions have announced “All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs,” which will go behind the scenes of their 2020-'21 NHL season.
The Canadian multi-episode Amazon original series will be available in more than 240 countries and territories later this year.
Cameras will follow the team as they compete in the first all-Canadian division in NHL history.
A news release says the series will offer “an intimate look into the world of the players, coaches and team personnel.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2021.
