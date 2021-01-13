

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The Toronto Maple Leafs have scored their own docu-series on Amazon Prime Video.

The streaming service and NHL Original Productions have announced “All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs,” which will go behind the scenes of their 2020-'21 NHL season.

The Canadian multi-episode Amazon original series will be available in more than 240 countries and territories later this year.

Cameras will follow the team as they compete in the first all-Canadian division in NHL history.

A news release says the series will offer “an intimate look into the world of the players, coaches and team personnel.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2021.