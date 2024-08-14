Next time the Toronto Maple Leafs play a hockey game, star centre Auston Matthews will have a ‘C’ on his jersey.

Matthews, 26, was named the team’s new captain in a press conference on Wednesday. He takes over from John Tavares, who had held the captaincy since 2019.

"I got chills, honestly. I'm so honoured and humbled," Matthews said at a press conference announcing his captaincy. "Since being drafted here eight years ago, you realize how special it is to play for the city of Toronto, to wear the Maple Leaf on your chest every night.

"It just means the world."

Matthews signed a four-year, US$53 million contract extension last August that kicks in for the upcoming season. Tavares, meanwhile, is scheduled to hit free agency next summer.

Tavares was present at the news conference and said he supported the decision.

The 33-year-old said he called Matthews in late July to inform him of the captaincy switch.

"You're talking about one of the best players in the game of hockey," Tavares said. "It's amazing how he pushes the team, I think a lot of times without even himself realizing it, you can tell how he inspires others with his talent, work ethic."

Over eight seasons with the Maple Leafs, Matthews has collected plenty of hardware. He won the 2017 Calder Trophy as top rookie, the 2022 Hart Trophy as MVP and is a three-time Rocket Richard Trophy recipient, including last year when he scored a career-high 69 goals.

But he is still looking to add a Stanley Cup to his collection. In April, the Maple Leafs lost in the first round of the playoffs for the sixth time in eight seasons, a seven-game defeat to the Boston Bruins in which Matthews managed just one goal while battling injury.

Now, the team is hoping a leadership shakeup can change its post-season fortunes.

"People want to follow him. He walks into a room and people are gravitating to him," Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving said of Matthews. "We've had the distinct pleasure to be led by John for the last number of years, a great captain.

"I couldn't think of a better person for him to bestow this honour on and pass on to than Auston."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2024.