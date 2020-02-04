Toronto Maple Leafs recall Kasimir Kaskisuo after Frederik Andersen injury
Toronto Maple Leaf goalie Kasimir Kaskisuo makes a save against the Ottawa Senators during third period NHL pre-season action in St. John's, N.L. on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Joe Chase
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, February 4, 2020 10:32AM EST
TORONTO - The Toronto Maple Leafs have recalled goaltender Kasimir Kaskisuo from their American Hockey League affiliate after starting netminder Frederik Anderson was hurt during a loss to Florida on Monday night.
Andersen stopped seven of eight shots in the opening period against Florida, but was forced into concussion protocol after getting bumped into at least three times -- with the worst coming on a collision with Panthers centre Frank Vatrano about five minutes before the intermission.
Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said his No. 1 goalie passed concussion protocol, but didn't know if he would practise Tuesday before the Leafs fly to New York for a meeting with the Rangers on Wednesday. The Leafs' busy week also includes a home game against Anaheim on Friday and a visit to Montreal on Saturday.
Michael Hutchinson replaced Andersen on Monday.
Kaskisuo made his first career NHL start in November when he allowed six goals in a loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.
The native of Finland is 12-7-2 with a 2.67 goals-against average and .912 save percentage this season for the AHL's Toronto Marlies.
