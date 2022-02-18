Toronto Maple Leafs sign forward Dmitry Ovchinnikov to three-year, entry-level deal
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, February 18, 2022 10:58AM EST
TORONTO - The Toronto Maple Leafs signed forward Dmitry Ovchinnikov to a three-year, entry-level contract Friday.
Ovchinnikov will join the AHL's Toronto Marlies upon the approval of his Canadian work permits.
The 19-year-old has 29 points (13 goals, 16 assist) in 22 games with the Sibirskie Snaipery Novosibirsk, a junior hockey team in Russia.
He also has a goal and two assists in 17 contest with Sibir Novosibirsk of the Kontinental Hockey League.
Toronto selected Ovchinnikov in the fifth round, No. 137 overall, in the 2020 NHL draft.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2022.
