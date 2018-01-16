Vince Dunn scores in overtime to lift Blues past Maple Leafs 2-1
Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) watches the puck fly into the corner as defenceman Morgan Rielly (44) battles with St. Louis Blues centre Ivan Barbashev (49) as they give chase during third period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Tuesday, January 16, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
John Chidley-Hill, The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, January 16, 2018 10:02PM EST
TORONTO - Vince Dunn scored 1:43 into overtime to lift the St. Louis Blues over the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 on Tuesday.
Alex Steen tied it in the final minute of the third period for the Blues (27-17-3). Carter Hutton stopped 30 shots for the win.
Connor Brown had a short-handed breakaway goal for Toronto (25-17-4) near the midway point of the third period.
The overtime loss wasted an impressive effort by Frederik Andersen, who made 40 saves.
It was the Maple Leafs' first game back after the bye week. Their last game was a 4-3 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Jan. 10.
St. Louis dominated play in the first period, with the Maple Leafs struggling to connect passes. Toronto's best chances came with Blues forward Kyle Brodziak in the penalty box for slashing, but the Leafs only had a few serious shots on net with the man advantage. By the end of the first St. Louis had outshot Toronto 14-7.
More Maple Leafs News
- Vince Dunn scores in overtime to lift Blues past Maple Leafs 2-1
- Leafs looking for strong push upon return from bye week
- Ottawa Senators beat Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3
- Future looks bright for Maple Leafs rookie defenceman Travis Dermott
- Artemi Panarin scores in overtime, Blue Jackets come back to beat Leafs 3-2
Top Sports News
- With no World Cup for US this year, Altidore shifts focus
- Raptors' DeRozan fined for '5-on-8' comment criticizing refs
- Canadian speedskating head coach on leave of absence amid internal investigation
- Drew Brees says he plans to remain with Saints as long as they'll have him
- Hornets coach Clifford back to work after severe sleep deprivation