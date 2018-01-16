

John Chidley-Hill, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Vince Dunn scored 1:43 into overtime to lift the St. Louis Blues over the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 on Tuesday.

Alex Steen tied it in the final minute of the third period for the Blues (27-17-3). Carter Hutton stopped 30 shots for the win.

Connor Brown had a short-handed breakaway goal for Toronto (25-17-4) near the midway point of the third period.

The overtime loss wasted an impressive effort by Frederik Andersen, who made 40 saves.

It was the Maple Leafs' first game back after the bye week. Their last game was a 4-3 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Jan. 10.

St. Louis dominated play in the first period, with the Maple Leafs struggling to connect passes. Toronto's best chances came with Blues forward Kyle Brodziak in the penalty box for slashing, but the Leafs only had a few serious shots on net with the man advantage. By the end of the first St. Louis had outshot Toronto 14-7.