

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Forward Trevor Moore signed a two-year contract extension with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday.

The deal, which carries through to the 2020-21 season, carries an average annual value of US$775,000.

Moore has split his season between the Maple Leafs and the American Hockey League's Toronto Marlies.

The 23-year-old has a goal and two assists in six games with the Maple Leafs.

Moore has 19 goals and seven assists in 30 games with the Marlies this season and is tied for fourth-most goals in the AHL.

He had 12 goals and 21 assists in 68 regular-season games in the 2017-18 AHL season, adding six goals and 11 assists in 20 playoff games for the Calder Cup champion Marlies.

Moore originally signed with Toronto as a free agent on July 26, 2016.