

The Canadian Press





The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to a two-year entry-level contract on Sunday.

The 23-year-old netminder posted a 6-0-0 record and .922 save percentage with the AHL's Toronto Marlies this season.

Petruzzelli gives the Maple Leafs some much-needed depth in the crease as Toronto has had several goaltender injuries this season.

Regular starter Ilya Samsonov did not play the third period of Saturday's 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins due to a knee injury. He was replaced by Erik Kallgren.

Samsonov was ruled out for Sunday's game in Carolina. The Maple Leafs are already without goaltenders Matt Murray (groin/abductor) and prospect Joseph Woll (shoulder).

Petruzzelli, a six-foot-six 180-pound native of Wilbraham, Mass., was selected in the third round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft by the Detroit Red Wings.