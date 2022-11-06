Toronto Maple Leafs sign goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to two-year contract
Ottawa Senators left wing Angus Crookshank (59) scores on Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Keith Petruzzelli (80) during third period NHL pre-season action, in Toronto, on Saturday, September 24, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, November 6, 2022 2:41PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, November 6, 2022 2:41PM EST
The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to a two-year entry-level contract on Sunday.
The 23-year-old netminder posted a 6-0-0 record and .922 save percentage with the AHL's Toronto Marlies this season.
Petruzzelli gives the Maple Leafs some much-needed depth in the crease as Toronto has had several goaltender injuries this season.
Regular starter Ilya Samsonov did not play the third period of Saturday's 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins due to a knee injury. He was replaced by Erik Kallgren.
Samsonov was ruled out for Sunday's game in Carolina. The Maple Leafs are already without goaltenders Matt Murray (groin/abductor) and prospect Joseph Woll (shoulder).
Petruzzelli, a six-foot-six 180-pound native of Wilbraham, Mass., was selected in the third round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft by the Detroit Red Wings.