Toronto Maple Leafs sign Max Domi to one-year, US$3M contract
Dallas Stars forward Max Domi (18) in action against the Seattle Kraken during the third period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Sunday, May 7, 2023, in Seattle. Domi signed a one-year contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, July 3, 2023 11:07AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, July 3, 2023 11:21AM EDT
The Toronto Maple Leafs signed forward Max Domi to a one-year, US$3-million contract on Monday.
Domi, 28, had 20 goals and 36 assists in 80 games split between the Chicago Blackhawks and Dallas Stars last season.
In 19 playoff games with the Stars, he produced three goals and 10 assists.
The Winnipeg-born player is the son of Tie Domi, who played for the Maple Leafs from 1995 to 2006, becoming a fan favourite as an enforcer.
Domi joins his seventh NHL team after stints with the Arizona Coyotes, Montreal Canadiens, Columbus Blue Jackets, Carolina Hurricanes, Blackhawks and Stars.
It's the latest move in an active free agency for the Maple Leafs. Toronto signed winger Tyler Bertuzzi to a one-year, $5.1-million contract on Sunday, a day after signing defenceman John Klingberg and Ryan Reaves.
