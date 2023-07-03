

The Canadian Press





The Toronto Maple Leafs signed forward Max Domi to a one-year, US$3-million contract on Monday.

Domi, 28, had 20 goals and 36 assists in 80 games split between the Chicago Blackhawks and Dallas Stars last season.

In 19 playoff games with the Stars, he produced three goals and 10 assists.

The Winnipeg-born player is the son of Tie Domi, who played for the Maple Leafs from 1995 to 2006, becoming a fan favourite as an enforcer.

Domi joins his seventh NHL team after stints with the Arizona Coyotes, Montreal Canadiens, Columbus Blue Jackets, Carolina Hurricanes, Blackhawks and Stars.

It's the latest move in an active free agency for the Maple Leafs. Toronto signed winger Tyler Bertuzzi to a one-year, $5.1-million contract on Sunday, a day after signing defenceman John Klingberg and Ryan Reaves.