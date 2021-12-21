

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Scottie Barnes and Precious Achiuwa were added to the NBA's COVID-19 protocols by the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday, hours after teammates Fred VanVleet and Malachi Flynn were sidelined.

There are now seven Raptors in league protocols.

Gary Trent Jr. was added to Toronto's list on Monday, joining Pascal Siakam and Dalano Banton.

Toronto (14-15) was set to host Orlando on Monday night but that game was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak on the Magic.

Raptors players were limited to individual training sessions on Monday, with one player working with one coach at a time.

Toronto is scheduled to play in Chicago on Wednesday night.

Nik Stauskas of Mississauga, Ont., Brandon Goodwin, Juwan Morgan, and Tremont Waters have been signed by the Raptors from the G-League under the NBA's hardship clause.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 21, 2021.