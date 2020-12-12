Toronto Raptors allow point guard Kyle Lowry to skip pre-season trip to Charlotte
Toronto Raptors' Kyle Lowry (7) shoots between Boston Celtics' Kemba Walker, left, and Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum, right, in the first half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game Thursday, Sept 3, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, December 12, 2020 11:12AM EST
Toronto Raptors star point guard Kyle Lowry did not make the trip to Charlotte for the NBA team's first two pre-season games.
The Raptors say Lowry was given permission to stay at the team's temporary home in Tampa, Fla.
Toronto faces the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday and Monday.
The Raptors conclude the pre-season on Friday against the Miami Heat in Tampa.
The team's regular-season opener is Dec. 23 against New Orleans in Tampa.