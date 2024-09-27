The Toronto Raptors have confirmed that Vince Carter's No. 15 will be the first number to be retired by the NBA franchise.

The Raptors said in a release Friday that Carter's jersey will be lifted to the rafters at Scotiabank Arena at halftime of the team's Nov. 2 game against the Sacramento Kings.

Carter, who was in Toronto on Friday for an MLSE Foundation event at the newly renovated Vince Carter Court, expressed his gratitude to the Raptors.

"I’m beyond words," an emotional Carter said as tears ran down his cheeks.

In anticipation of the news, the Raptors hung Carter's iconic No. 15 jersey in key spots across Toronto, with fans spotting the displays on their morning commute.

Carter said it was an honour to be back in a city he called a "second home."

“I was extremely grateful when the Raptors informed me of their plans to retire my jersey in November in the arena that gave me my start in the NBA and was the home of so many special memories for me," he said in a release. "I look forward to sharing that moment with my family, friends and the Toronto fans who made my time with the Raptors so memorable."

Carter, an eight-time all-star, played parts of seven seasons with the Raptors. He was named NBA rookie of the year in 1999 and won the Slam Dunk Contest in 2000.

He was the Raptors' first superstar and is credited for raising the profile of the team and igniting enthusiasm for basketball across Canada.

Carter guided the Raptors to the Eastern Conference semifinal in 2001. Toronto had a chance to beat the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 7 but Carter's shot at the buzzer hit the rim and bounced out.

He asked for a trade in 2004 and was dealt to New Jersey in a mid-season deal that saw the Raptors receive little in return. The Nets, who are now based in Brooklyn, plan to retire Carter's number in January.

Carter played 22 seasons in the NBA before retiring after the 2019-20 season. He'll be enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame next month.

The Raptors are celebrating their 30th anniversary this season, and Toronto Raptors vice-chairman and president Masai Ujiri said it was "fitting" that Carter is having his jersey retired as part of it.

"The Carter effect is real," Ujiri said. "It was Vince who inspired kids across Toronto and Canada, who got a basketball into their hands and inspired them to take flight, as he did so many times in our jersey.

"He helped us take the steps our franchise needed — a playoff win. A playoff series win. Capturing the attention of the world in an unbelievable dunk contest."

In addition to retiring Carter's jersey, the Raptors will pay tribute in February to the 25th anniversary of his slam dunk contest win.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2024.