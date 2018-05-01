

Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Cleveland star LeBron James had 26 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds to lift the Cavaliers to a 113-112 overtime win over the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday, striking first in their much-anticipated second-round playoff series.

Jonas Valanciunas had 21 points and 21 rebounds, while DeMar DeRozan had 22 points, Kyle Lowry finished with 18 points and 10 assists, and Pascal Siakam had 11 points.

Turnovers proved costly for the Raptors, who will try to even up the series in Thursday's Game 2. They coughed up 21 points on 14 giveaways, nine in the first half alone.

J.R. Smith added 20 points for Cleveland, while Kyle Korver had 19.

The Raptors had been building toward this moment all season, since the day after they were swept by Cleveland in the second round last season, and president Masai Ujiri said the team needed a "culture reset."

That reset saw the Raptors win a franchise-record 59 games and clinch No. 1 in the East, earning the all-important homecourt advantage for the post-season.