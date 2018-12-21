Danny Green joins Raptors' list of injured players
Toronto Raptors guard Danny Green argues with referred after being called for a technical foul against the Denver Nuggets in the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Denver. The Nuggets won 95-86. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, December 21, 2018 9:05PM EST
TORONTO - The Toronto Raptors' injury woes grew Friday night as Danny Green joined star point guard Kyle Lowry and big men Serge Ibaka and Jonas Valanciunas on the sidelines for the game against Cleveland.
Green, who had been the lone Raptor to start every game this season, was the latest to go down with a left knee contusion.
Friday marked the fourth game Lowry has missed with a left thigh contusion. Ibaka was sidelined for the second game in a row by right knee swelling while Valanciunas is not expected back until mid-January at the least after dislocating his thumb against Golden State on Dec. 12.
Cleveland was missing Kevin Love (foot), J.R. Smith (personal), John Henson (wrist) and Canadian Tristan Thompson (foot).
