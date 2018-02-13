DeMar DeRozan scores 27 leading Raptors to 115-112 win against Heat
Toronto Raptors DeMar DeRozan goes to the basket with teammate Jonas Valanciunas, right, against Miami Heat Justise Winslow, left, during the first half of NBA basketball action in Toronto, Tuesday February 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch
David Alter, The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, February 13, 2018 9:46PM EST
TORONTO -- DeMar DeRozan scored 27 points as the Toronto Raptors defeated the Miami Heat 115-112 on Tuesday.
Kyle Lowry recorded 22 points and eight assists for the Raptors (40-16), who increased their lead over Boston to one game for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.
Goran Dragic led the way for the Heat (30-27) with 28 points, including 16 points in the third quarter.
Dwyane Wade picked up a double-double with 10 points and 11 assists off the bench. Hassan Whiteside also had a double-double with 10 points and 10 assists.
The Raptors hold the best home record in the league (24-4), and won their sixth consecutive game, matching a season high.
The Raptors led 28-24 after one quarter, but neither team was able to generate much of a scoring run.
The close battle continued in the second quarter before the Heat erased the deficit with a 13-3 run and led by eight points with 3:56 to go in the half.
Toronto responded with a 10-2 run of their own to erase Miami's lead. Toronto led 57-55 at halftime.
Toronto opened up its lead in the third quarter. With the game tied 77-77, the Raptors went on 21-4 run and ended the frame with a 98-81 lead.
A late push from Miami trimmed the Raptors lead to 114-112 with 6.6 seconds remaining.
The Heat picked up their sixth loss in their last seven games.
