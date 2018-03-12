DeRozan named top player in NBA Eastern Conference for second consecutive week
Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) gets the ball away from Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan (10) during the first half on an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, March 12, 2018 5:01PM EDT
NEW YORK -- Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan has been named the NBA Eastern Conference player of the week for the second week in a row and fifth time this season.
DeRozan averaged a team-high 24.8 points along with 4.3 assists and 4.5 rebounds as the Raptors won four games last week. He also shot .453 (34-for-75) from the field and .833 (25-for-30) at the free throw line.
DeRozan had 42 points in Toronto's 121-119 overtime victory Wednesday at Detroit, highlighted by a coast-to-coast dunk at the end of regulation and an assist on Fred VanVleet's game-winning basket in overtime. He also scored 23 points on Friday as Toronto beat visiting Houston 108-105, ending the Rockets' 17-game winning streak.
The four-time all-star from Compton, Calif., is currently 13th in NBA scoring, averaging 23.7 points through 66 games.
Portland guard Damian Lillard was named the Western Conference player of the week.
