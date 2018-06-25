Former Raptors coach Dwane Casey wins NBA Coach of the Year award
Dwane Casey, current head coach of the Detroit Pistons, accepts the coach of the year award for his work with the Toronto Raptors at the NBA Awards on Monday, June 25, 2018, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, June 25, 2018 10:01PM EDT
SANTA MONIC, Calif. -- Former Toronto Raptors coach Dwane Casey has won NBA Coach of the Year award.
Casey was fired by the Raptors early in the off-season despite being nominated for the award.
More coming...
