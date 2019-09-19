

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Isaiah Taylor.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The six-foot-three, 170-pound Taylor has averaged 6.3 points, 2.9 assists and 17.2 minutes in 71 career NBA games with the Atlanta Hawks and Houston Rockets.

Taylor, 25, did not play the entire 2018-19 season after sustaining a stress fracture in his left leg.

The native of Hayward, Calif., played three NCAA seasons at Texas.

Toronto's training camp roster now stands at the maximum of 20 players. The defending NBA champion Raptors open camp Sept. 28.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2019.