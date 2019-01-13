Ibaka's 3-pointer helps Raptors survive Wizards in double OT
Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) goes to the basket against Washington Wizards forward Jeff Green (32), guard Tomas Satoransky (31), of the Czech Republic, and forward Trevor Ariza (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Rich Dubroff, The Associated Press
Published Sunday, January 13, 2019 4:38PM EST
WASHINGTON - Serge Ibaka hit a 3-pointer with 15 seconds left in the second overtime, and the Toronto Raptors survived to earn their fifth straight win, 140-138 over the Washington Wizards on Sunday.
The Raptors blew a 23-point lead but outlasted the stubborn Wizards, who never led until early in the second extra period.
Toronto, which was led by Kawhi Leonard's 41 points and 11 rebounds, led 51-28 with four minutes to play in the second quarter and 96-79 with 57 seconds to play in the third.
Bradley Beal had his second triple-double of the season, collecting season highs of 43 points and 15 rebounds along with 10 assists. His 3-pointer with 20.4 seconds left in regulation tied it at 124 to force overtime. His jumper with 6.8 seconds to play in the first overtime tied it at 131.
Leonard had 13 straight points in the fourth quarter and overtime. Toronto missed seven of nine from the field in the second OT and didn't score for nearly 3 1/2 minutes, but Washington could only push ahead by three points during that stretch.
Pascal Siakim scored 24 and had a career-high 19 rebounds for the Raptors.
