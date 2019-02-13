Kawhi Leonard questionable as Wizards visit Raptors
Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) scores against the Milwaukee Bucks during second half NBA basketball action in Toronto on Thursday Jan. 31, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, February 13, 2019 3:00PM EST
TORONTO -- Raptors star Kawhi Leonard has been listed as questionable for Toronto's game against the visiting Washington Wizards on Wednesday.
Leonard, who is suffering from left knee soreness, had played the last two games after sitting out a win in Atlanta on Feb. 7 to rest his knee. He has also missed 10 games for rest (load management) this season.
Toronto guard Fred VanVleet remains out with a partial ligament injury to his left thumb.
The Raptors are waiting on veteran guard Jeremy Lin, who has indicated he is headed to Toronto after working out a buyout agreement with Atlanta.
The Wizards (24-33) will be without Dwight Howard (back surgery), John Wall (left Achilles tendon tear) and Troy Brown Jr. (left ankle sprain). Tomas Satoransky (personal reasons) was listed as questionable.
Toronto (42-16) comes into the game having won five in a row with a record 42 victories before the all-star break.
After Wednesday, the Raptors are off until Feb. 22 when DeMar DeRozan and the San Antonio Spurs come to town.
Leonard, voted an Eastern starter, and guard Kyle Lowry, a reserve pick, are both part of this weekend's all-star festivities in Charlotte.
