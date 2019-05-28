Kevin Durant travels with Warriors to Toronto ahead of NBA Finals
In this Wednesday, May 8, 2019, file photo, Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant, left, walks away from referee Ken Mauer during the first half of Game 5 of the team's second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Houston Rockets in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)
Janie McCauley, The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, May 28, 2019 8:03PM EDT
OAKLAND, Calif. -- Kevin Durant is travelling with the Golden State Warriors to Toronto for the first two games of the NBA Finals, leaving open the chance he could be ready to return from a strained right calf in time for Game 2.
Durant, the two-time reigning Finals MVP who has missed the past five games since getting hurt in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals against Houston, has already been ruled out for Game 1 on Thursday night. As of Monday, he had yet to do any full-speed work on the court.
Warriors spokesman Raymond Ridder confirmed Durant was on the team plane that took off early afternoon West Coast time. The two-time defending champions held an optional practice Tuesday before travelling.
There will be two full days off before Game 2 on Sunday, giving Durant time to get further on-court work done that the Warriors would need to see before he is medically cleared.
Coach Steve Kerr said Monday: "We'll see where it goes from here. This is where the fact that there's a lot of days in between games during the finals helps us, so we'll see."
