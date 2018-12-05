

Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The Philadelphia 76ers might be a different team. But it was a similar result for the Toronto Raptors.

Kawhi Leonard scored 36 points to lift the league-leading Raptors to a 113-102 victory over Jimmy Butler and the new-look Sixers on Wednesday, Toronto 's 13th consecutive win over Philadelphia at home.

Jonas Valanciunas scored a season-high 26 points, while Serge Ibaka had 18 for the Raptors (21-5).

Leonard connected on a season-high 5-for-6 from three-point range.

Butler had 38 points to lead Philly (17-9), while JJ Redick added 25.