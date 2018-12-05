Leonard scores 36 points as Toronto Raptors beat Butler, Sixers 113-102
Philadelphia 76ers guard Jimmy Butler (23) fouls Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) as he looks for the shot during first half NBA basketball action in Toronto on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, December 5, 2018 11:10PM EST
TORONTO - The Philadelphia 76ers might be a different team. But it was a similar result for the Toronto Raptors.
Kawhi Leonard scored 36 points to lift the league-leading Raptors to a 113-102 victory over Jimmy Butler and the new-look Sixers on Wednesday, Toronto's 13th consecutive win over Philadelphia at home.
Jonas Valanciunas scored a season-high 26 points, while Serge Ibaka had 18 for the Raptors (21-5).
Leonard connected on a season-high 5-for-6 from three-point range.
Butler had 38 points to lead Philly (17-9), while JJ Redick added 25.
The Raptors roared past Philly 129-112 on Oct. 30 in Toronto, but less than two weeks later the Sixers upped the ante, acquiring Butler from Minnesota in a deal that drastically altered the Eastern Conference landscape.
