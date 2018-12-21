Leonard scores 37 to lead Raptors past Cavaliers 126-110
Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) smiles after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in NBA basketball action in Toronto on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press
Published Friday, December 21, 2018 10:48PM EST
TORONTO - Kawhi Leonard matched a season high with 37 points and OG Anunoby tied a career high with 21 to lead the depleted Toronto Raptors to a 126-110 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night.
Despite a string of injuries to key players, the Raptors improved their NBA-best record to 25-9 with Anunoby leading the way early before the muscular Leonard took over. Toronto led from wire to wire.
Leonard had 15 points in the third quarter and seven in the fourth, repeatedly bodying his way to the basket. Anunoby, dogged by foul trouble as the game progressed, had two important buckets in the fourth including a thundering dunk.
Jordan Clarkson led Cleveland (8-25) with 20 while rookie Collin Sexton added 17 before fouling out. The Cavs bench contributed 53 points.
Cleveland narrowed the lead to five in the fourth quarter, but Leonard and Fred VanVleet, who finished with 14 points, eight assists and five rebounds, helped bring it home.
Both teams were hurting.
