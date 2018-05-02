Love elbow on DeRozan upgraded to flagrant 1 a day after Cavs' OT Game 1 win over Raps
Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan (10) takes an elbow to the face from Cleveland Cavaliers centre Kevin Love (0) during second half second round NBA playoff basketball action in Toronto on Tuesday, May 1, 2018. Love picked up a foul on the play THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, May 2, 2018 11:23PM EDT
TORONTO - The NBA has upgraded Cleveland centre Kevin Love's elbow to Toronto guard DeMar DeRozan with just over a minute left in Game 1 of an NBA Eastern Conference semifinal series to a flagrant 1.
The league announced the upgrade on its NBA Official Twitter feed.
The incident occurred with 1:11 remaining in the fourth quarter, as Love had the ball and was swinging wildly before connecting with DeRozan's chin. DeRozan went down and was slow to get up.
An offensive foul was called on the play, and the Raptors were given possession of the ball but no free throws. Raptors coach Dwane Casey pleaded with officials for a video review of the elbow but did not get one.
Had the flagrant foul been called, the Raptors would have been awarded two free throws and maintained possession of the ball, which could have drastically altered the outcome of the game as the Cavaliers went on to win 113-112 in overtime. However, the NBA said in its officiating report that officials also missed a DeRozan foul on Love just before the Cleveland centre swung his elbows.
More Raptors News
- Love elbow on DeRozan upgraded to flagrant 1 a day after Cavs' OT Game 1 win over Raps
- A day after ugly Game 1 loss, Raptors can't wait to get back on court for Game 2
- Coach Casey has no issue with Drake courtside, says he loves his passion
- Cavaliers star LeBron James a thorn in the Raptors side even on an off night
- Cavs win 113-112 against Raps in overtime of Game 1