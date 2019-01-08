

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Stars Kawhi Leonard and Kyle Lowry were both in the starting lineup for the Toronto Raptors as they hosted the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday.

Leonard and Lowry, the focal points of Toronto's offence, had not played together since Dec. 9.

Lowry had missed 10 of 11 games with a thigh contusion and then lower back pain, only returning to the Raptors lineup against the 76ers in his hometown of Philadelphia on Dec. 22.

He had returned in Toronto's 121-105 victory over Indiana on Sunday, but Leonard had sat that game out as the Raptors continue to rest him for half of back-to-back games.

Head coach Nick Nurse also said that forwards Danny Green (rest) and CJ Miles (hip) would miss the game against Atlanta.