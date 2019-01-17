Lowry collects 5,000th career assist as Toronto Raptors edge Phoenix Suns
Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7)gets a hand to the ball as Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives for the basket during second half NBA basketball action in Toronto on Thursday Jan. 17, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, January 17, 2019 10:27PM EST
TORONTO - Pascal Siakam drove to the basket for the winning bucket with no time remaining as the Toronto Raptors, despite squandering an early 16-point lead, hung on to edge the Phoenix Suns 111-109 on Thursday.
Kyle Lowry had 16 points and collected his 5,000th career assist for the Raptors. Lowry and Serge Ibaka, who finished with 22 points, turned it on in the fourth quarter but the Suns refused to go away.
After a Devin Booker three-pointer gave the Suns a 107-105 lead, Siakam sank two free throws to tie it with 1:16 remaining. A Raptors defensive stop and Ibaka hook shot made it 109-107 Toronto.
Kelly Oubre Jr. missed his shot but an Ibaka foul sent Mikal Bridges to the line with 13 seconds left. He made both.
A Toronto timeout set the stage for Siakam's heroics. He finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds.
Toronto (34-13) was without Kawhi Leonard (rest), Jonas Valanciunas (thumb) and OG Anunoby (personal). They did not miss a thing of beauty.
More Raptors News
- Lowry collects 5,000th career assist as Toronto Raptors edge Phoenix Suns
- Raptors' Lowry, Leonard, Anunoby and Valanciunas to sit out Phoenix game
- Raptors' Kawhi Leonard named NBA's Eastern Conference player of the week
- Ibaka's 3-pointer helps Raptors survive Wizards in double OT
- Raptors beat Nets 122-105 for fourth consecutive victory
Top Sports News
- Iginla set to have number retired by Calgary Flames
- Chiefs aim to end 49-year Super Bowl drought Sunday vs Pats
- Toronto FC heads for warmth of California to start training camp in earnest
- Raonic advances at Australian Open after marathon win over Wawrinka
- NHL, NHLPA abandon hope of a World Cup in September 2020