

Clay Bailey, The Associated Press





MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Kyle Lowry had 24 points and six assists, Fred VanVleet added 18 points and Toronto used a 3-point shooting burst in the fourth quarter to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 122-114 on Tuesday night.

VanVleet made all six shots on the night, including three from outside the arc in the fourth, when Toronto was 7 of 12 from 3-point range. Lowry was 5 of 8 on 3-pointers.

Kawhi Leonard finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Serge Ibaka scored 16 points as the Raptors won their sixth straight.

Marc Gasol led Memphis with 27 points, making 10 of his 14 shots. Mike Conley added 20 points and six assists.

The barrage of 3-pointers from Toronto in the middle stages of the fourth erased a Memphis lead, keying 17-2 burst. The Raptors would never trail again.

The Raptors, who trailed by 17 early in the second half, steadily cut into the deficit. Three straight 3-pointers from OG Anunoby, Delon Wright and VanVleet, pulled the Raptors even at 105-all near the midway point of the fourth.