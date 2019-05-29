NBA calls Raptors about Drake's courtside antics
Toronto-born performer Aubrey "Drake" Graham reacts courtside as Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse walks past during first half NBA Eastern Conference finals action in Toronto on Saturday, May 25, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, May 29, 2019 6:58PM EDT
TORONTO - The NBA wants to tone down Drake's on-court antics.
The Canadian Press has learned the league made a call to the Raptors to discuss the Toronto rapper's behaviour on the sidelines.
Drake has made headlines throughout the playoffs for his behaviour courtside at Scotiabank Arena, where he has seats close to the Raptors bench.
While most of his antics are limited to standing up and shouting at opposing players -- which are allowed by the NBA's fan conduct policy, so long as extreme language is not used -- he has also drawn the ire of at least one opposing coach for walking onto the court during timeouts and rubbing Toronto head coach Nick Nurse's shoulders -- which are in violation of said policy.
It's not the first time the Raptors have been asked to rein in their global ambassador. The NBA made a similar request during last season's conference semifinals when Drake got into a heated confrontation with then Cleveland Cavaliers Kendrick Perkins. The two fired profanity-laden volleys at each other and security had to step in and de-escalate the situation.
Drake's behaviour was called out by Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer after Game 4 of Toronto's Eastern Conference final win over the Bucks. Budenholzer suggested that the league should look into the rapper's antics.
