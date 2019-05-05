

The Canadian Press





PHILADELPHIA -- A day after he was listed as doubtful with a calf injury, Pascal Siakam started for the Toronto Raptors versus Philadelphia on Sunday.

The 25-year-old forward didn't practise on Saturday after suffering a calf contusion in Thursday's blowout loss to the 76ers, but was cleared to play after warming up on Sunday.

Siakam has been the Raptors' second-leading scorer through the playoffs, averaging 22.9 points per game behind Kawhi Leonard.

The forward, who's a frontrunner for the league's Most Improved Player award, said he wasn't sure when he injured the right calf, but it was the same leg he thrust out to trip 260-pound Joel Embiid in frustration in Thursday's 116-95 loss to the Sixers. Embiid's knee appeared to strike Siakam's calf.

Siakam, who had 20 points in 30 minutes, picked up a flagrant foul on the play.

The Raptors have been without sophomore forward OG Anunoby for the post-season. He underwent an emergency appendectomy two days before the playoffs tipped off.

Toronto went into Sunday's game down 2-1 in the Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series.