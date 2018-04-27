Raptors advance to second round of playoffs with Game 6 win against Wizards
Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam dunks during the first half of Game 6 of the team's NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Washington Wizards, Friday, April 27, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press
Published Friday, April 27, 2018 9:33PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, April 27, 2018 9:40PM EDT
WASHINGTON - The Toronto Raptors have advanced to the Eastern Conference semifinals for the third consecutive season.
Kyle Lowry scored 24 points and the Raptors beat Washington 102-92 on Friday, winning the opening-round playoff series four games to two.
DeMar DeRozan added 16 points for Toronto, while Jonas Valanciunas finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds, and Pascal Siakam scored 11 off the bench.
Bradley Beal had 32 points to top the Wizards, while John Wall added 23.
The home team had won each of the first five games of the series, the Raptors taking a 3-2 lead with Wednesday's 108-98 victory the Air Canada Centre.
But Toronto was intent on preventing a Game 7.
