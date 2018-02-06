Raptors beat Celtics 111-91; Toronto just one game back of Boston
Toronto Raptors DeMar DeRozan goes to the basket past Boston Celtics Marcus Morris during second half NBA basketball action in Toronto on Tuesday, February 6, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Dhiren Mahiban, The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, February 6, 2018 9:59PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 6, 2018 10:02PM EST
TORONTO - Kyle Lowry had 23 points, eight rebounds and four assists as the Toronto Raptors defeated the Boston Celtics 111-91 on Tuesday night.
Toronto now trails Boston by one game for first place in the NBA's Eastern Conference.
C.J. Miles chipped in 20 points on 5 of 7 shooting from three-point range as the Raptors (37-16) improved to 8-3 in their past 11 games. DeMar DeRozan added 15 points and six assists as Toronto improved to 22-4 at Air Canada Centre this season.
Terry Rozier III had 18 points, five rebounds and four assists off the bench as Boston (39-16) had its four-game win streak snapped. The Celtics won the only other meeting between the two clubs 95-94 on Nov. 12 in Boston.
Kyrie Irving, who returned after missing three games due to a right quad contusion, added 17 points and three assists. Jaylen Brown finished with 11 points and six rebounds.
Toronto held an 83-60 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
