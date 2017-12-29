Raptors beat Hawks 111-98 for 11th straight win at ACC
Toronto Raptors forward Norman Powell (24) blocks a shot by Atlanta Hawks guard Marco Belinelli (3) during first half NBA basketball action in Toronto on Friday, December 29, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press
Published Friday, December 29, 2017 10:12PM EST
TORONTO - The Toronto Raptors were happy to be back home Friday, beating the Atlanta Hawks 111-98 for their 11th consecutive win at the Air Canada Centre.
DeMar DeRozan had 25 points for the Raptors (24-10), whose 13-1 home record is the best in the NBA. Jonas Valanciunas had 13 points and 11 rebounds, while Delon Wright finished with 13 points, and Kyle Lowry had 12.
Taurean Prince had 30 points to top the last-place Hawks (9-26).
The Raptors had been the hottest team in the East before a pair of ugly road losses earlier this week at Dallas and Oklahoma City. They were sluggish out of the gate Friday, and trailed for a good chunk of the first quarter, but had built an 18-point lead by late in the second.
By the time C.J. Miles drilled a three-pointer less than two minutes into the third quarter -- he was one of nine Raptors with three-pointers on the night -- Toronto was up by 20 and comfortably in control. Toronto took an 86-69 lead into the fourth in front of a sellout crowd of 19,800.
The Hawks had some fight in the fourth quarter, and a basket from Prince cut the Raptors' lead to nine points with less than two minutes to play. But DeRozan responded with a long jumper with 1:04 left, sealing the victory.
