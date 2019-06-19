Raptors coach Nick Nurse says meeting in the works with Prime Minister Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks on stage during the 2019 Toronto Raptors Championship parade in Toronto, on Monday, June 17, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, June 19, 2019 9:19PM EDT
Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse says a meeting is in the works with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Nurse says he hasn't heard from the U.S. White House about a congratulatory meeting, but the team has been in contact with Ottawa.
“Definitely the Trudeau meeting, because they have been asking me about scheduling it,” Nurse told Toronto radio station Sportsnet 590 The Fan on Wednesday.
“I have heard nothing about the White House. We are Canada's team anyway, right?”
It was not clear exactly who would attend the meeting or when it would happen.
Nurse wouldn't say if he would accept a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.
“We are here. Let's go see Trudeau up in Ottawa.”
Nurse spoke about how Monday's victory parade in Toronto affected the team.
He said the enthusiasm of the fans, especially the young people and the diversity of the crowd, was moving.
“What struck me the most was 'Gee, everybody from the age of six to 18 is here,”' he said. “And such diversity. It was really something to see a sea of young people who were so excited and showing such nationalistic pride.”
During the victory parade Trudeau addressed the celebrating crowd saying the Raptors brought all of Canada together.
Trudeau has said he is an avid fan.
On Friday, he tweeted “And that's how we do it in the North” moments after the Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, becoming the new champions.
The prime minister also tweeted a photo of himself with two of his children and the family dog watching the final game at home.
Opposition Leader Andrew Scheer also congratulated the Toronto team on their “historic win.”
More Raptors News
- Raptors coach Nick Nurse says meeting in the works with Prime Minister Trudeau
- More than one million attended Raptors’ parade, TTC breaks record
- Sheriff's deputy involved in altercation with Ujiri has concussion: lawyer
- Raptors announcer credited with calming massive crowd after shooting
- Classy Warriors congratulate Raptors on first NBA championship with full-page ad
Top Sports News
- Matthews says Raptors parade gives "a little extra motivation" for next season
- Zion's time: Williamson the centre of attention at NBA draft
- Canadian women look to defeat Dutch for third straight win at Women's World Cup
- Grizzlies trade guard Mike Conley to Utah Jazz
- Follow the money: Salary cap could spawn NHL trade frenzy