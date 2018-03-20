Raptors' DeMar DeRozan misses game in Orlando due to thigh contusion
Toronto Raptors' DeMar DeRozan (10) takes the ball up the court during first half NBA basketball action against the Golden State Warriors in Toronto on Saturday, January 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, March 20, 2018 7:42PM EDT
ORLANDO, Fla. -- The Toronto Raptors faced the Orlando Magic without DeMar DeRozan on Tuesday.
The Raptors said the all-star guard was suffering from a left thigh contusion. Backup guard Fred VanVleet sat out a second straight game with a right hand contusion.
DeRozan scored 24 points in Toronto's 132-125 loss Sunday to Oklahoma City, which snapped the Raptors' franchise record-tying win streak at 11. After the game, DeRozan was vocal in his criticism of the officials.
East-leading Toronto, in the midst of a busy stretch of the schedule, plays at Cleveland on Wednesday.
