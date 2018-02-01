Raptors guard DeRozan named Eastern Conference player of the month
Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan (10) looks on during overtime NBA basketball action against the Milwaukee Bucks in Toronto on Monday, January 1, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, February 1, 2018 5:27PM EST
Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan was named the Eastern Conference player of the month for January, the NBA announced Thursday.
It's the third time in nine seasons that DeRozan has earned player of the month honours. He was named co-winner along with teammate Kyle Lowry in January 2016 and won for the first time in April 2015.
DeRozan averaged a team-high 25.3 points (second in the East), 5.9 assists and 3.7 rebounds in 15 games during the month of January and was the Raptors' leading scorer seven times.
He shot .447 from the field, .333 from three-point range and .846 at the free throw line.
DeRozan began the month with a franchise-high 52 points on Jan. 1 in an overtime win over Milwaukee.
The 28-year-old is averaging 24.4 points (11th in the NBA) and a career-high 5.2 assists in 49 games played this season.
More Raptors News
Top Sports News
