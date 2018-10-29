Raptors' Kawhi Leonard to miss game against Bucks
Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) celebrate defeating the Boston Celtics in NBA action in Toronto on Friday, October 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
The Associated Press
Published Monday, October 29, 2018 4:40PM EDT
MILWAUKEE -- Two of the NBA's best forwards, Toronto's Kawhi Leonard and Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo, will miss Monday night's matchup of the league's last two unbeaten teams.
The Bucks said Antetokounmpo was placed in the NBA's concussion protocol on Monday, hours before tipoff in Milwaukee. Antetokounmpo suffered a blow to head in a win Saturday night over Orlando. The Bucks say he passed neurological tests then "that created significant doubt that it was a concussion" and was allowed to return to the court.
Antetokounmpo reported new symptoms and a lingering headache after being reevaluated on Sunday. He is averaging 25.0 points and 14.2 rebounds.
The Raptors are resting Leonard, who was limited to nine games last season in San Antonio while recovering from a thigh injury. Leonard has averaged 26.6 points.
