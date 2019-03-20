Raptors' Lowry ruled out of Oklahoma City game because of ankle injury
OKLAHOMA CITY -- Kyle Lowry was ruled out of the Toronto Raptors' game Wednesday at Oklahoma City because of a sprained right ankle.
The all-star guard was forced out of Sunday's 128-92 rout of the visiting Knicks when New York's Mitchell Robinson knocked him over from behind with 5:15 to play in the third quarter.
Lowry, who had just returned after missing two games with a left ankle injury, had to be helped to the locker room.
The 32-year-old Lowry has missed 14 of the Raptors' 71 games this season: six due to lower back pain, four due to a lower thigh contusion and four because of a left ankle sprain.
He is averaging 14.8 points and 9.0 assists per game this season.
