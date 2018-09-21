Raptors officially sign centre Eric Moreland
Detroit Pistons forward Eric Moreland (24) reacts after being fouled during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, September 21, 2018 4:03PM EDT
TORONTO - The Toronto Raptors have signed centre Eric Moreland.
The team made the move official Friday. It had been widely reported on social media earlier in the week.
Moreland, a six-foot-10, 238-pound, Houston native, owns career averages of 2.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 11.0 minutes in 78 NBA games with Sacramento and Detroit.
He averaged 2.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 12.0 minutes in 67 games (three starts) with the Pistons last season. He recorded career highs of 16 points and 17 rebounds in 41 minutes in an April 11 game at Chicago.
Before joining the professional ranks, Moreland averaged 7.2 points, 8.6 rebounds and 25.0 minutes in 89 career games over four seasons at Oregon State. He left as the school's all-time leader in total blocks (184) and ranked fifth in total rebounds (762).
More Raptors News
- Raptors officially sign centre Eric Moreland
- Ujiri not concerned about Leonard's commitment to Raptors, saying he's 'happy'
- Raptors sign forwards Deng Adel, Kyle Collinsworth to NBA contracts
- Tatham joins Raptors 905, becomes first Canadian woman on a men's pro coaching staff
- Celtics to visit Raptors on Oct. 19 in matchup of two of East's top teams
Top Sports News
- TFC says only a win will do against NY Red Bulls
- Osaka beats Strycova to reach semifinals at Pan Pacific Open
- Smoak caps off seven-run ninth inning comeback as Blue Jays stun Rays 9-8
- As MLS season winds down, Toronto FC still trying to solve defensive woes
- World Anti-Doping Agency reinstates Russia