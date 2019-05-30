Raptors' OG Anunoby expected to return to lineup for Game 2 of NBA Finals
Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) shoots against the Washington Wizards during first half round one NBA playoff basketball action in Toronto on Saturday, April 14, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, May 30, 2019 7:39PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, May 30, 2019 8:08PM EDT
TORONTO -- Forward OG Anunoby is expected back in the Raptors lineup on Sunday for Game 2 of the NBA Finals as Toronto hosts the Golden State Warriors.
Anunoby has missed the entire post-season after having an appendectomy on April 12 -- one day before Toronto began its first-round series against the Orlando Magic.
Raptors head coach Nick Nurse announced ahead of Thursday's Game 1 that he expects Anunoby will be active for the second game of the best-of-seven series.
"It does look like we may have him for Sunday to at least dress and, well, be active and who knows then," said Nurse at his pre-game news conference. "It's a few days away and he'll probably improve between now and then, and we'll see how game ready he will be, but the plan as of now is to dress him on Sunday, activate him.
The 21-year-old Anunoby confirmed Wednesday that his appendix had burst before having surgery, then an infection complicated the aftermath of the procedure.
Anunoby is averaging seven points and 2.9 rebounds per game this season.
