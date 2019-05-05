

The Canadian Press





PHILADELPHIA - Raptors coach Nick Nurse says he'll make a game time decision on whether Pascal Siakam will play against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday.

The 25-year-old forward was listed as doubtful for Game 4 on Saturday due to a calf contusion.

Nurse says he'll get Siakam out on the floor to see how the injury is healing before making a final decision.

Siakam has been the Raptors second leading scorer through the playoffs, averaging 22.9 points per game behind Kawhi Leonard.

Toronto are currently down 2-1 in the Eastern Conference semifinal playoff series.

Nurse said on Saturday that he could start Fred VanVleet, Serge Ibaka or Norman Powell instead, but noted that none of the matchups were ideal.