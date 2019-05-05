Raptors Pascal Siakam a 'game time decision' against 76ers: coach
Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam, centre, scores past Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) and 76ers forward James Ennis III, right, during first half, second round NBA basketball playoff action in Toronto, on Monday, April 29, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, May 5, 2019 3:05PM EDT
PHILADELPHIA - Raptors coach Nick Nurse says he'll make a game time decision on whether Pascal Siakam will play against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday.
The 25-year-old forward was listed as doubtful for Game 4 on Saturday due to a calf contusion.
Nurse says he'll get Siakam out on the floor to see how the injury is healing before making a final decision.
Siakam has been the Raptors second leading scorer through the playoffs, averaging 22.9 points per game behind Kawhi Leonard.
Toronto are currently down 2-1 in the Eastern Conference semifinal playoff series.
Nurse said on Saturday that he could start Fred VanVleet, Serge Ibaka or Norman Powell instead, but noted that none of the matchups were ideal.
