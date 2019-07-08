Raptors re-sign forward Patrick McCaw
TORONTO - The Toronto Raptors announced on Monday that the club has re-signed forward Patrick McCaw.
McCaw averaged 13 minutes, 2.7 points and 1.7 rebounds in 26 games with the Raptors after signing as a free agent Jan. 10.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
McCaw, six-foot-seven 185 pounds, made 11 playoff appearances on Toronto's run to an NBA championship, winning his third in a row after two consecutive titles with the Golden State Warriors.
The 23-year-old played three games with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2018-19 before being waived in January and signing with the Raptors.
He was originally drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks 38th overall in the 2016 NBA Draft and was traded to the Warriors on draft night.
“Patrick is a multi-dimensional player who brings a lot of skills to our team and can play a variety of positions,” Raptors general manager Bobby Webster said in a release. “We're really glad to have him back.”
