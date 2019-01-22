

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The Toronto Raptors have elected to rest Kawhi Leonard for Tuesday's game against the visiting Sacramento Kings, the opening half of a back-to-back set.

Leonard was listed out on the league's daily injury report. Toronto plays at Indiana on Wednesday night.

The Raptors have routinely rested Leonard for one half of back-to-back sets. The star forward played just nine games last season while with the San Antonio Spurs because of a right quad injury.

Toronto was also without Jonas Valanciunas (thumb) and OG Anunoby (personal reasons) for the Kings game.