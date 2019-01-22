Raptors rest Kawhi Leonard for visit by Sacramento Kings
Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) smiles after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in NBA basketball action in Toronto on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, January 22, 2019 5:29PM EST
TORONTO - The Toronto Raptors have elected to rest Kawhi Leonard for Tuesday's game against the visiting Sacramento Kings, the opening half of a back-to-back set.
Leonard was listed out on the league's daily injury report. Toronto plays at Indiana on Wednesday night.
The Raptors have routinely rested Leonard for one half of back-to-back sets. The star forward played just nine games last season while with the San Antonio Spurs because of a right quad injury.
Toronto was also without Jonas Valanciunas (thumb) and OG Anunoby (personal reasons) for the Kings game.
