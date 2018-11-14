Raptors' Serge Ibaka forced to miss Pistons visit with sore knee
TORONTO -- The Toronto Raptors were without Serge Ibaka for the return of coach Dwane Casey with the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night.
The Raptors said their big man was suffering from right knee soreness.
Ibaka, playing in tandem with Jonas Valanciunas, has been averaging 17.4 points and 8.4 rebounds this season. He had posted a double-double in his last three games and scored 10-plus points in 13 straight games.
Ibaka has also scored 30-plus points twice this season, a feat he had accomplished just once in his first nine seasons in the NBA.
Toronto was also missing Norman Powell (shoulder) and C.J. Miles (adductor strain).
