

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The Toronto Raptors will face the Orlando Magic in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

The best-of-seven Eastern Conference quarterfinal between the second-seeded Raptors and No. 7 Magic will start Saturday or Sunday in Toronto.

Toronto (58-24) went 2-2 against the Magic this season, splitting the contests in both venues.

Orlando (41-40) got hot down the stretch to nail down one of the final playoff spots, winning eight of 10 games heading into their season finale on Wednesday night.

It will mark the second playoff meeting between the teams. The Magic beat the Raptors 4-1 in a first-round series in 2008.

Orlando is in the playoffs for the first time since 2012 and hasn't won a series since 2010.

The Raptors are making their sixth consecutive playoff appearance.