Raptors sit Leonard versus Orlando due to 'load management'
Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard, playing in his first game against the San Antonio Spurs since he was traded, warms up before an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, February 24, 2019 3:16PM EST
TORONTO -- The Toronto Raptors decided to keep Kawhi Leonard out of Sunday's game against the visiting Orlando Magic for load management.
The Raptors star had 25 points including the go-ahead dunk with 15 seconds left in Toronto's 120-117 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Friday.
Sunday's game -- sandwiched between San Antonio and an upcoming battle against Boston on Tuesday -- was a good time to sit Leonard, said Raptors coach Nick Nurse.
"I think the intensity of the last one and the intensity of possibly the next one (versus the Celtics)," Nurse said. "We just feel we're in a really good place right now with him. And we just want to make sure we stay there."
The Raptors are 13-3 without Leonard, who's averaging 26.9 points and 7.6 points in 44 games for Toronto this season.
Leonard missed all but nine games for the Spurs last season due to a quadriceps injury.
