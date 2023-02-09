Reports: Raptors send Birch, picks to Spurs in exchange for centre Poeltl
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, February 9, 2023 8:31AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 9, 2023 8:31AM EST
TORONTO - The Toronto Raptors have reportedly made their first move of the trade deadline - and it's for a familiar face.
Toronto has sent Khem Birch, a protected 2024 first-round pick and two future second-round picks to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for Jakob Poeltl, according to multiple media reports.
ESPN first reported the move.
Poeltl spent his first two seasons with the Raptors after Toronto drafted him ninth overall in the 2016 draft.
The Austrian was sent to San Antonio along with all-star DeMar DeRozan and a protected 2019 first-round pick for Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green in 2018 in a move that kick-started the Raptors' championship run in 2019.
Poeltl is averaging 12.1 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 26 minutes per game across 45 appearances for the Spurs this season.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2023.
