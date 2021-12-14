Short-handed Nets force overtime, beat Raptors 131-129
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant drives between Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes and Fred VanVleet (23) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in New York. The Nets won 131-129 in overtime. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Denis P. Gorman, The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, December 14, 2021 10:47PM EST
NEW YORK (AP) - Kevin Durant got his 14th triple-double of his career, Patty Mills made a 3 to force overtime and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Toronto Raptors 131-129 on Tuesday night.
Durant was upgraded from questionable just before the game because Brooklyn has seven players in the NBA's health and safety protocol, including starters James Harden, LaMarcus Aldridge and DeAndre' Bembry. He responded to the last-minute add by scoring 34 points, pulling down 13 rebounds and dished out 11 assists.
Brooklyn won their third straight, with Mills adding 30 points, Kessler Edwards contributing 17, Nic Claxton chipping in 16 and Blake Griffin recording 13 before fouling out in overtime.
The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for Toronto (12-15). Fred VanVleet led the Raptors with 31. Gary Trent Jr. and Pascal Siakam each finished with 25.
Scottie Barnes had 23, but missed what would have been a game-winning, buzzer-beating 3 in overtime.
Trailing by 10 entering the third quarter, Toronto outscored Brooklyn 44-25 to take a 100-91 advantage going into the fourth. But Brooklyn outscored Toronto 26-11 over the first 7:18 of the fourth quarter, regaining the lead, 109-108, on a Mills 3 with 7:12 left, and his left side 3 with 4:43 left extended the lead to 117-111.
It didn't last. Barnes knocked down two 3s to tie the game, and Trent 3 with 1:21 left gave the Raptors a 120-117 lead, which held until Mills' 3 with 13 seconds left forced overtime.
UP NEXT
Raptors: Host Golden State on Saturday night.
Nets: Host Philadelphia on Thursday night.
